A 20-year-old woman from Miami, Oklahoma, reported being raped in Joplin by a man she went to see about buying some marijuana.

Police were called Sunday to Freeman Hospital West when the woman went there for a sexual abuse examination.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the woman told an officer that she went to see a male acquaintance in Joplin about buying some marijuana and that he sexually assaulted her. Davis said the report remained under investigation Monday.

  

