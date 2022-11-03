Voters in Oklahoma will be filling the state's two U.S. Senate seats Tuesday as well as choosing a U.S. representative in the 2nd District and tabbing a governor.
U.S. SENATE
The retirement of a fixture in the U.S. Capitol has put both the state's Senate seats up for grabs.
Eighty-seven-year-old Sen. Jim Inhofe's decision not to complete the fifth full term, and sixth Senate term overall, that he won in the 2020 election has added a race to fill the remaining four years of his unexpired term to a race for a full six-year term as the state's other senator.
Full-term seat
• James Lankford, the incumbent Republican, is seeking his second term in the Senate after having previously swerved as congressman in Oklahoma's 5th House District.
Lankford, 54, of Edmond, obtained a bachelor's degree in 1990 from the University of Texas and a master's degree in 1994 from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary. He is a former youth ministries and evangelism specialist for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.
• Madison Horn, of Oklahoma City, defeated Jason Bollinger to win the Democratic primary and the right to challenge Lankford.
Horn, 32, is a cybersecurity professional who moved back to Oklahoma from Virginia to run for the Senate. Her website states that she grew up on a farm near Stilwell and that she is a member of the Cherokee Tribal Nation.
• Kenneth Blevins, of Sand Springs, is running on the Libertarian Party ticket.
• Michael Delaney is running as an independent candidate.
Unexpired-term seat
• Markwayne Mullin, the current congressman in the state's 2nd House District, chose to give up the seat he has held for five terms to run for Inhofe's Senate seat and won the Republican nomination in a crowded primary.
Mullin, 45, of Westville, is a former mixed martial arts fighter who owns several family businesses, including Mullin Plumbing, Mullin Services, Mullin Properties and Mullin Ranch. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation and holds an associate degree in construction technology from the University of Oklahoma's Institute of Technology.
• Kendra Horn served a single term as U.S. representative for Oklahoma's 5th District from 2019 to 2021 but lost her reelection bid two years ago to Republican Stephanie Bice.
Horn, 46, of Chickasha, earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Tulsa in 1998 and her law degree from Southern Methodist University in 2001. She worked as a lawyer for a small firm in Dallas before starting her own practice in 2002.
• Robert Murphy, of Norman, is running on the Libertarian Party ticket.
• Ray Woods, from Cleo Springs, is running for the seat as an Independent.
U.S. HOUSE, 2ND DISTRICT
Mullin's decision to run for Jim Inhofe's U.S. Senate seat created a 14-candidate field in the GOP primary for the House seat Mullin is giving up.
• Josh Brecheen won a runoff election against Avery Frix to earn the Republican nomination for the 2nd District House seat.
Brecheen, 43, of Coalgate, served as a state senator in the 6th District from 2010 through 2018 and was a field representative for former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn.
He holds a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University in animal science and agricultural communications and is the owner of an excavating service, Rawhide Dirtworks, and a motivational speaking business, Brecheen Keynotes and Seminars.
• Naomi Andrews, a vice chairwoman for the Democratic Party in the state's 1st Congressional District, is running for the House seat in the 2nd District.
Andrews, who grew up in Beggs, is the director of marketing and development for the Kingsley-Kleimann Group and executive director of the Center for Plain Language.
• Ben "Bulldog" Robinson is a former Democratic state senator now running as an independent.
GOVERNOR
Four candidates will be on the ballot for governor of Oklahoma.
• Kevin Stitt, the incumbent Republican governor, is seeking a second term after garnering 69.1 percent of the vote in a GOP primary that featured three challengers.
Stitt, 49, was born in Florida but grew up in Skiatook and Norman, and now lives in Edmond. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in accounting. A member of the Cherokee Nation, he is the state's second governor of Native American descent.
Stitt is the founder and former chairman and chief executive officer of Gateway Mortgage Group.
• Joy Hofmeister is the current superintendent of education in Oklahoma who was first elected to the post in 2015 as a Republican but switched her affiliation to the Democratic Party a year ago to run for governor.
Hofmeister, 58, of Tulsa, is a former public school teacher and owner of an after-school math and reading program. She obtained her bachelor's degree in education from Texas Christian University and did her postgraduate studies at the University of Oklahoma.
• Natalie Bruno is running as the Libertarian candidate for governor.
• Ervin Yen is running as an independent.
