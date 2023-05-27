GRANBY, Mo. — Old Mining Town Days returns to Granby on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4.
Events include a pancake feed and 5K run on Saturday morning, a car show, games and food trucks with music and other events throughout the day, including a parade and an all-school reunion on Saturday.
The festival resumes on Sunday, with a softball and baseball game, more music, and culminates in a fireworks show after dark.
Old Mining Town Days has been Granby's signature community celebration since 1984.
Last year, the event was moved from the July 4 weekend to the first weekend in June. Steve Burnett, a spokesman for the organizing committee, said the move was to avoid conflicts with the July 4 weekend.
“We also wanted to take advantage of the cooler weather,” he added in a statement. According to Burnett, last year’s event was a tremendous success. “We had more runners for the 5K event and cars at the car show than in many years.”
He also noted they had more than 50 vendors from all around the region bring their wares to the event.
According to Burnett, GTC Broadband/Granby Telephone, Jackson Family Tire and the Ritchey Mill have paid in advance for 13 bounce houses. This means instead of costing $15 per person they will be free to the public. Liberty Electric and several local churches and organizations will be providing personnel to oversee the bounce houses.
Saturday, June 3
• 6 to 10 a.m., pancake feed at the Granby police station.
• 7 a.m., Lions Club 5K Run. Run starts at the Granby police station.
• 8 a.m., car show begins on North Main Street.
• 9:30 a.m., Miners Museum opens. Dick Keezer will perform on the keyboard at 11 a.m.
• 10 a.m., events kick off at Dick Smith Park. There will be free bounce houses, a corn hole tournament, a petting zoo, a sand volleyball tournament, a kids pet parade, food trucks, snow cones and more.
• 11:45 a.m., patriotic music.
• Noon, national anthem.
• 12:15 p.m., crowning of Lil' Miss & Mr. Miner (for children under the age of 12).
• 12:30 p.m., honored citizen announced.
• 2 p.m., parade on Main Street. Lineup begins at 1:15 p.m. at the Granby Elementary School.
• 3:30 p.m., water hydrant splash on South Main in front of the Granby House.
• 3:30 p.m., All-school reunion. One for Granby/East Newton High School members will be at 3:30 p.m. at the police station. There will be another for a group called the East Newton First Five from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at East Newton High School. This is for the graduates of the first five years after East Newton High School was formed, 1968-1972.
• 5 p.m., musical performance by Nashville singer-songwriter Jahayla Overton.
• 5:30 to 10 p.m., "Live and Local" Battle of the Bands.
Sunday, June 4
• 1 p.m., Miners Museum open until 4 p.m.
• 1:30 p.m., Old Miner's softball game at Granby Sports Complex.
• 2:30 p.m., Old Miner's baseball game at Granby Sports Complex.
• 3:30 p.m., events kick off at Dick Smith Park, including bounce houses and food trucks.
• 4:45 p.m., gospel hour.
• 6 p.m., music by The Flatlander Mountain Boys.
• 7:15 p.m., music by TORN featuring Barry McGill.
• Dark: Fireworks show.
