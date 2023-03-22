From Joplin’s earliest days, before radio or television or even moving pictures, people looked for ways to entertain themselves, and one of the most popular was to take in a game of “base ball.”
Back in the late 1800s, the game we know today by one word, baseball, was referred to with two words.
On Saturday, April 15, as part of the Joplin Sesquicentennial Event, Joplin’s historic Joe Becker Stadium will play host to three games that will remember the legacy of baseball in the city’s early years with two teams from the Vintage Base Ball Association playing using the rules from the late 1800s. That means, among other things, the batter, or “striker,” is out if a fly ball is caught in flight or even on one bounce.
“These guys are like Civil War reenactors,” said Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Patrick Tuttle. “What Civil War reenactors are to the heritage and history of the Civil War, the VBBA is to historic baseball as it was played in the late 1800s and early 1900s. They tell the story, plus they have the old-type ball gloves and the old wool uniforms.”
At 1 p.m., the VBBA teams will take the field, with the Western Base Ball Club from Topeka, Kansas, playing the St. Louis Brown Stockings. The game will be sponsored by the Joplin Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13, which is paying the stipend for the teams to travel to Joplin.
“These two teams typically don’t play each other outside of tournaments, so the fact that these two teams are coming to Joplin and doing this is really a thing,” Tuttle said. “It’s a lot of old-school baseball. Part of what they do also is educate the public so there will be a chance both before and after the game for the public to mingle with them and learn about some of the old-school stuff about baseball.”
Before and after the VBBA game, four area high school teams will take the field at Joe Becker and “take on a mining camp persona to bring the history and competitive nature of the Tri-State Mining District alive as a sesquicentennial event,” according to a release from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
At 10:30 a.m., the Galena, Kansas, “Miners” from Galena High School will take on the Columbus, Kansas, “Bombers” from Columbus High School. At 3:30 p.m., the Joplin High School “Miners” will play the Pittsburg High School “Coal Diggers.”
Team uniforms will be older-style jerseys and ball caps with dated fonts and numbers.
