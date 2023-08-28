Olin Corporation announced last week that it has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of White Flyer Targets, including the plant in Webb City.
It described White Flyer "as North America's preeminent leader in recreational trap, skeet and sporting clay targets."
It will combined it with the Winchester Ammunition business.
The acquisition includes White Flyer's five manufacturing plants in Coal Township, Pennsylvania; Dalton, Georgia; Webb City; Knox, Indiana; and, San Bernardino, California. The deal also includes White Flyer's recently announced ECO FLYER® target product line.
"We are extremely excited to bring together these two leading brands to serve the millions of people who participate in competitive and recreational shotgun shooting sports," Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester Ammunition, said in a statement. "The combination of Winchester and White Flyer should enhance the continued growth of trap, skeet, sporting clays and other shotgun sports. This acquisition offers the unique opportunity to provide comprehensive ammunition and clay target solutions for the thousands of shooting ranges across America."
Olin acquired Winchester in 1931.
Robert Lippert, president and CEO of Reagent Diversified Holdings, owner of White Flyer Targets, LLC, noted, "Winchester is the perfect choice to take ownership of our iconic brand. The pride our employees have in White Flyer Targets, LLC will only expand as they are welcomed into the Winchester team. We are confident that shooting sports, overall, will benefit from this pairing."
The transaction is contingent on Olin's completion of due diligence and final approval of both companies' boards of directors. The transaction is not expected to require any premerger filings and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Olin has more than 8,000 employees in 15 countries,
Olin said it would fund the transaction with cash on hand.
Olin's corporate office is in Clayton.
