One of Joplin's most historic buildings, the Olivia Apartments, 320 S. Moffet, has a new owner.
The Downtown Joplin Alliance said in a statement it helped with the transfer of the building from North Main Redevelopment, owner since 2017, to Blue Haven Homes, a subsidiary of Bykota REI.
The Joplin City Council earlier this month approved spending $250,000 for a roof and to help stabilize the fire-damaged building.
Sawyer and Sullivan Smith are real estate developers who operate Blue Haven Homes, a subsidiary of their father’s company, Bykota LLC, a real estate holding company. They renovate older homes that are then used as rentals, and they agreed to put up the other $250,000 for the roof.
Sawyer Smith said they have a renovation plan for the Olivia that will cost $6.5 million and will produce 38 market-rate apartments and possibly a restaurant on the top floor.
Engineers who have inspected the Olivia since the Dec. 7 fire that destroyed the roof have deemed it structurally sound, “but that won’t last much longer in the condition it’s in without that roof,” Sawyer Smith told the council recently.
According to the Downtown Joplin Alliance, the transfer of the property includes restrictive covenants that require rehabilitation to Secretary of the Interior Standards and ongoing maintenance of the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.