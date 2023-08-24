A child abuse charge on a Reeds man was dismissed Thursday at a preliminary hearing in which he was ordered to stand trial on firearm charges stemming from two arrests.
Matthew A. Chapman, 52, had been facing counts of child abuse and unlawful possession of firearms from an arrest April 1 when he was charged with head-butting and punching his 17-year-old son. A Jasper County deputy responding to the family's home on Lone Elm Road learned from the defendant's wife that he also had four guns in the house.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant has a felony conviction for driving while intoxicated as well prior arrests for domestic assault and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
The prosecutor's office dismissed the abuse charge Thursday, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, but Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided there was probable cause for him to stand trial on the firearm charge and on counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm from a subsequent arrest April 27.
The charges in the second arrest were based on a video recording of a prior incident in February or March when Chapman purportedly shoved his son and pointed a rifle at him during another argument when he was intoxicated, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.