TAFT, Okla. — One person is dead and seven others were injured during a shooting overnight in Taft, a small community just west of Muskogee.
Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said a suspect has been identified, but the name is not being released and no arrest has been made.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents are investigating the shooting that occurred early Sunday at an outdoor festival. According to OSBI, of the seven injured, two are juveniles.
Edwards also said four different types of bullet casings — 40 casings in total — were found at the scene.
"It's a miracle it was not worse," Edwards said.
The shooting occurred at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people in attendance. The festival took place at the Old City Square. Witnesses say just after midnight there was an argument, and then gunfire erupted.
The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance at the event and immediately rendered aid to the victims, the OSBI release states.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said two people were transported to a Muskogee hospital and a third was taken to a Tulsa hospital.
"There is a possibility that five or six more went by private vehicle," she said.
German also said two victims were transported from the Muskogee hospital to Tulsa.
