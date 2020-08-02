When longtime Republican Sen. Pat Roberts announced in early 2019 that he would not be running for a fifth term, the news sparked interest nationwide and automatically made his seat one of the key U.S. congressional seat battles in the Nov. 3 general election.
Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are seeking the nominations of their parties in Tuesday's primary elections.
The two biggest names in the GOP field seeking the party’s nod to run in the November general election are said to be those of U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Also running for the Republican nomination are Lance Berland, John L. Berman, Derek Ellis, Bob Hamilton, Dave Lindstrom, Brian Matlock, John Miller, Steve Roberts and Gabriel Mark Robles.
The Democratic candidates — Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier and Robert Tillman — hope to achieve something the party hasn't accomplished since the 1930s: winning a Kansas U.S. Senate seat.
REPUBLICANS
• Kobach, 54, of Lecompton, most likely has the most name recognition of the GOP pack. He served as the 31st secretary of state of Kansas between 2011 and 2019 and was the Republican nominee for governor in 2018, losing to Democrat Laura Kelly in the general election. He also formerly chaired the Kansas Republican Party. The Harvard graduate lost a 2004 nominee bid for the 3rd Congressional District seat.
• Marshall, 59, of Great Bend, has represented the state's 1st District in the U.S. House since 2016. The district is the seventh-largest in the nation. An obstetrician for 25 years, he earned a medical degree from the University of Kansas.
• Lindstrom, 65, of Johnson County, is a former defensive end who played for eight years for the Kansas City Chiefs, from 1978 to 1986, and is inducted into both the Boston University Hall of Fame, his alma mater, and Massachusetts High School Hall of Fame in 1993. He served as the chairman of the Overland Park Visitors and Convention Bureau as well as a Kansas City Chiefs ambassador. He also owned four Burger King restaurants in the Kansas City area.
• Roberts, of Overland Park, is a member of the Kansas Board of Education, representing District 2 — he was first elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016. A licensed teacher and math tutor with his own online math course, Roberts has spent time teaching in public, private and parochial school classrooms. Roberts' professional experience also includes the telecommunications industry. He earned an engineering degree at the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in education at Grand Canyon University.
• Berland, 46, of Abilene, says he has been conducting a grassroots campaign since Sept. 11, 2019. Berland graduated in 1993 from Chapman High School and has worked key roles in various family businesses since the age of 9. He is a former seminarian for the Wichita Diocese.
• Ellis, 56, of Topeka, has worked as a quality assurance technician at Goodyear Topeka for many years and was also a small-business owner.
• Hamilton, 60, of Overland Park, is the retired Johnson County owner of Bob Hamilton Plumbing. As a longtime professional plumber, he began learning the trade at the age of 9 and owned his own business for 37 years.
• Matlock, 35, of Kansas City, Kansas, is a University of Missouri-Kansas City economics instructor who spent a majority of his youth in Idaho as a missionary, taking mission trips to Croatia, Venezuela and South Africa. He is running for the U.S. Senate on a self-described "Republican Socialist" platform.
• Miller, of Overland Park, has for the past 26 years worked as a commercial truck sales manager for Kansas City-based Midway Ford Truck Center and now serves as the company’s vice president. Prior to joining Midway in 1993, he worked in operations and sales with Ryder, Yellow Freight, FFE Transportation. He was raised in Wichita and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1983.
• Berman is registered as a candidate to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate as well as the state of Minnesota, though he also has a Richland, Washington, address.
• Robles, of Topeka, is a paralegal investigator specializing in constitutional/civil rights issues who has investigated acts of racism and discrimination for a professor of law. He is also a retired Marine.
DEMOCRATS
• Bollier, 62, of Kansas City, Kansas, is a member of the Kansas House of Representatives who left the Republican Party in early 2018. Two years earlier, as a Republican, she ran for the Kansas state Senate 7th District seat and beat Democrat Megan England. She attended public schools in Fairway and Mission Hills and graduated from the University of Kansas as well as earning a medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where she joined her father in his anesthesia practice at Surgicenter of Kansas City before entering politics.
• Tillman, 74, of Wichita, is a retired Kansas Supreme Court and court services officer who served for 24 years with the 18th Judicial District Court of Sedgwick County. Twice, in 2012 and 2016, he was defeated in bids for the U.S. House to represent the 4th District of Kansas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology, psychology and minority studies, with a master’s degree in sociology from Wichita State University. Tillman has worked for several Wichita-based companies, including Boeing Aircraft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.