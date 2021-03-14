Contracts to conduct operational reviews of the Joplin police and fire departments will be considered Monday by the Joplin City Council.
A selection committee made up of city administrators recommends acceptance of a $39,000 bid for the examination of police operations by Etico Solutions, a human resources consultant from Mountain Home, Arkansas.
A bid of $37,500 from Canfield Jenkins & Associates for a resource allocation study of the fire department.
The reviews of both departments are to include recommendations on optimal staffing levels.
An assessment of the locations of the city's six fire stations is to be part of the review, along with recommendations on any improvements or efficiencies in operations that are needed.
The police department also seeks a recommendation on staffing levels as well as optimal work schedules for some divisions within the department and beat configurations.
The studies will help the departments meet recently established City Council goals to reduce crime and increase safety, according to a staff report.
Four consultants responded to the request for proposals issued by the police department to do the reviews. A request issued by the fire department also resulted in four proposals. The proposals were evaluated by a team of four from each department in reaching a recommendation.
In other action, the council will be asked to advance on first readings:
• A contract with Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc. for nearly $1.128 million for the 2021-2023 evaluation and repair of the city's wastewater collection system and a contract with Allegeier Martin & Associates for $97,500 for engineering work on the project.
• A construction agreement with Vance Brothers Inc. for $662,623 for microsurfacing some streets this summer.
• A construction agreement with Pavement Management LLC for $38,929 to seal some city parking lots and trails.
• Approval of a contract with G&G Construction Co. for $211,812 to replace a culvert at 10th Street and Chestnut Avenue.
The council will be asked to consider a resolution in support of new logos for the city and all of its departments proposed by the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
A staff report states that several brand logos are being used throughout city departments and use of one logo would be cohesive.
The documents do not say how much it will cost to convert all city signs and property to use of the logo but states that it would funded over several years with full adoption by 2024.
Additionally, the council will be asked to advance on first reading contracts to build a new Convention and Visitors Bureau website and computer software for the bureau's customer service work.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
