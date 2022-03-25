ORONOGO, Mo. — Five years ago, 16-year-old Sofiya Bezpala beat out thousands of other Ukrainian students to spend a school year at Webb City High School, living the life of an American with Amy and Kurt Krtek and their children, Eva and Adrian.
A special “mother-daughter” bond formed between the two women — so much so that today, Bezpala refers to Krtek as her “second mother” or “American mom.”
“We were close (five years ago) and we still are today,” she said. “It’s hard for people to understand who don’t host, but these kids become a part of our family; Sofiya is my child."
She has agonized over Bezpala’s six days in Kharkiv under siege and her six-day trek Ukraine, reaching out to her multiple times each day, praying for her, crying over her.
“Her suffering is my suffering,” Amy said.
Like any mother, Krtek is trying to help any way she can. She has established an account on the “GiveSendGo” crowdfunding site to raise money for the Bezpala family. Go to givesendgo.com and search for "Project Help Ukrainian Sofiya and her Family."
Krtek hopes to raise $5,000, which would reimburse Bezpala for a portion of the 21-year-old's life savings she gave to her grandparents, who chose to stay behind in war-torn Kharkiv earlier this month. As of March 23, $2,445 has been raised, which is 48% of the goal.
Bezpala “is very humble and she will never brag about herself, but I am just really, really proud of her,” Krtek said. “She has suffered and she’s went through hell … she’s lost everything; everything she now owns sits in a trunk of a car. Here she’s dropped everything (in Poland) to help out other refugees like herself.
“I just don’t know too many people who would do that.”
