It took a slap on live television to bring about awareness of an autoimmune disorder annually plaguing 7 million Americans.
Alopecia became a talking point late last month when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, just seconds after the latter jabbed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzz cut.
“Any awareness for medical conditions is good,” said Freeman Health System dermatologist Dr. Ahmed Badawi. But “I don’t personally like the context of how the awareness came about.”
The term “alopecia” isn’t a specific term for a specific problem. It means hair loss in general, he said.
Hair loss occurs when the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing hair to shed. Because of this, the condition can be “very impactful” in a negative way to those who suffer from it, Badawi said.
While it’s not life-threatening, it can be life-changing. That’s because there are no treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for alopecia areata, the most common type of hair loss, nor is there a cure.
“It is a very distressing condition, and sometimes we can’t identify a cause … but we know how to treat it, and this is one thing that can be very frustrating to patients,” Badawi said.
With alopecia areata, hair falls from the scalp and head in clumps the size and shape of a quarter. This is why some patients will shave their heads or wear hats, scarfs or wigs. Anyone can have alopecia areata: Men and women get it equally, and it affects all racial and ethnic groups, with most seeing symptoms in their teens, 20s and 30s.
“This is the most commonly seen and the most commonly treated,” Badawi said.
In alopecia totalis, “the hair falls out and doesn’t really come back,” he said. Hair loss occurs across the entire head, including eyelashes and eyebrows. Treatment, he said, “can work to halt further hair loss, but generally doesn’t reverse the hair loss.”
A third, rare type is alopecia universalis, which refers to complete hair loss across the entire body, where the skin sheds itself completely of hair. Common symptoms are small bald patches on the scalp and other parts of the body; these patches may grow larger or grow together into a bald spot, where hair can grow back in one spot but fall out in another. Hair loss seems to occur more frequently in cold weather, and fingernails and toenails become red, brittle and pitted, according to WebMD.
In some cases, the hair regrows, and the condition does not recur. In others, hair loss and regrowth occurs over years, though the latter occurs in just 10% of people.
Whether alopecia is triggered by an underlying internal issue from a thyroid, for example, or can be traced to an autoimmune disorder, chemotherapy or even stress, it can be treated and hair can grow back in most cases through injections of corticosteroids or inhibitors.
“Because alopecia is such an impactful disorder and is very complex, I don’t consider myself an expert on alopecia; I’m a general dermatologist,” Badawi said. “I see it, I try to identify it when I can, and I offer treatment where I can. But there are experts out there who are working on experimental treatments to try to help patients.”
