MIAMI, Okla. — The Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County recently converted a portion of Miami’s former Will Rogers Middle School into a new center for tweens and adolescent club members to learn and grow.
The Club Teen Center, which officially opened July 1, is a safe space for club members who are in fifth grade and above to learn practical life skills, leadership development and healthy lifestyles. It’s outfitted with a game room, an art room and a gymnasium, and members also have access to an outdoor basketball court with a gazebo.
“We have really been utilizing this space to the T,” said Cori McCorkell, the club’s unit director. “We’ve turned some of the cafeteria into a social rec area. It has bumper pool, pool tables and arcade basketball, which has been a hit. It’s nice for the older kids to have their own space away from all of those little ones, a place where teens can be teens.”
A total of 150 tweens and teens are currently enrolled in the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County, making up about 20% of that organization’s overall enrollment numbers, according to Mackenzie Garst, the club’s CEO.
Garst said that when she joined the club four years ago, teens only made up about 3% of the youth they serve.
“I think it speaks to the need in the community for a place for kids to hang out with their friends that’s productive and that they enjoy,” she said. “Our goal with this place is to not only be an after-school program or a summer program but to be an after-hours hangout spot. We were losing some kids because if they don’t have their own place to hang out, then they’re not going to stay.”
The teens have been outgrowing their current space in the old National Guard armory in Miami. Their current building in Riverview Park was transformed into a Boys & Girls Club in 2017 in partnership with the city of Miami. The club stayed open during the pandemic and has been a safe haven for hundreds of children throughout the county.
“I think for a long time the teens have been left out of the discussion,” Garst said. “We need to start thinking of the youth that need mentors and positive adults investing in them and challenging them. Yes, they could supervise themselves, but they’re choosing to be here because we’re providing something they’re not getting elsewhere.”
Arthur Herrera, a 16-year-old going into his sophomore year at Commerce High School, joined the club about a year ago and has made more friends and honed his skills at pool.
His 14-year-old brother, Michael Herrera, said it’s better than the one-room teen center in the armory building.
“It’s really awesome,” he said about the new center. “It’s more quiet, and there’s more freedom.”
Garst said there’s been a tremendous need for a designated location where teens can hang out after school, during the summer and on weekends in a supervised setting. Similar to their renovation of the old armory, Garst said they’ve stretched their dollars in order to serve the most children.
“It allows us to serve more kids, hire more staff and to run better programs because we’re able to spend all of our money in programming and not have to worry about the overhead,” she said. “The Boys & Girls Club never closed, and we’ll continue to serve kids throughout the pandemic. We want there to be a safe place for them to go.”
Memorandum
The Miami School District signed a two-year memorandum of understanding between the local club to house The Club Teen Center inside of the former Will Rogers Middle School at 504 Goodrich Blvd. Garst said they started discussions about the new center years ago, and she’s excited to see it finally open after all this time.
“The district is in the process of building a new middle school attached to the high school, so this facility will be vacant, and it was because the front side of the building, as well as the basement, has mold,” Garst said. “They could no longer use that facility to the south, but everything else was usable space. When they started moving to their new facility, we started discussions with the district about this building.”
Another objective of the club is to develop a STEM lab. Garst said the teens have been vocal about what they want to do with the new space and are helping in the creative process.
“We’re following their lead, and I think that’s what we need to do to make this a sustainable teen center that will attract more kids,” she said. “We’ve got to listen to what the needs of our kids are instead of just designing a place for them.”
Access to mental health support is a priority of the club where it partners with Oklahoma Department of Human Services to provide a social worker to assist children and families.
Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in 15- to 19-year-olds, according to the World Health Organization.
“We’ve been able to work with families on where they can live, how they can feed themselves, what resources they need, and then our dream is to turn a classroom into a mental health counseling space,” Garst said. “We have a partnership with Grand Lake Mental Health and the Modoc Healing House. We’ll frequently have therapists here, and we have behavioral health aids on site everyday from Grand Lake Mental Health supporting our kids’ mental health needs. We would like to have a full-time therapist on staff to meet with kids, as needed.”
Goals
The center is only the start of the club’s goals with the transformation of the former Will Rogers Middle School. Garst said she’s unsure of what the extra space will be used for just yet, but she’s open to suggestions from the community and clubgoers.
“We’re trying to make this feel like less of a school and more of a Boys & Girls Club,” Garst said. “That part’s been challenging, but that’s exactly what we wanted to do with the space this summer is try new things and then reconvene at the end of the summer to see what we need to adjust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.