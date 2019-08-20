Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.