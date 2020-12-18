MIAMI, Okla. — The outgoing Ottawa County Sheriff has been charged with two felony counts involving embezzlement and perjury. Sheriff Jeremy Floyd was taken into custody Friday morning after members of the 18th Oklahoma Multicounty Grand Jury issued an indictment on Thursday.
Floyd is free on a $50,000 bond. Officers with the Miami Police Department went to Floyd’s residence after the bench warrant was issued by Judge Jennifer McAffrey. A release issued by the police department indicates Floyd willingly surrendered. He was taken to the Miami Police Department for processing before being booked into and released from the Ottawa County Jail.
Russell Earls, District Three Ottawa County commissioner, said he was unsuccessful in contacting Floyd on Thursday.
“I called to ask for his resignation,” Earls said, noting Floyd has two weeks left on his term in office. “Our undersheriff is scheduled to leave on the 22nd, and it would be nice if Jeremy would tender his resignation, so our new incoming sheriff (David Dean) could be sworn in early. It would help us continue operating things as normal in the sheriff’s department.”
Multiple attempts to contact Floyd for a statement by phone and text were unsuccessful on Friday.
The Globe will have more on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.