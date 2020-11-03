MIAMI, Okla. — During an election that saw a 66.5% voter turnout statewide, Ottawa County voters went to the polls to help several challengers win local county seats in counts Tuesday night, according to complete but unofficial results.
Voters also secured the Sooner State for President Donald J. Trump and secured a fifth U.S. Senate term for Republican Jim Inhofe.
Local races
Democrat challenger David Dean, 51, was chosen to lead the county’s primary law enforcement agency by garnering 6,722 votes, or 59.2%. He defeated Jeremy Floyd, who four years ago became the first Republican to hold that position since 1942. Floyd collected 4,632 votes, or 40.8%.
A resident of rural Ottawa County, Dean worked as a Miami Police Department officer from 1996 to 2011 and a detective from 2011 to 2019.
In the Ottawa County Commission District No. 2 seat race, Republican challenger Steven Chasteen defeated incumbent Chad Masterson, a Democrat, by collecting 2,423 votes, or 61%. Masterson received 1,547 votes, or 38.9%.
This is Chasteen’s first bid for an elected office. The 46-year-old Miami resident has owned a general contractor construction company for 25 years.
Over in Commerce, Elijah Redden became the city's mayor by defeating three challengers. Redden received 223 votes, or 34.7%, while Jackie Smith nabbed 214, or 33.3%, a difference of just nine votes. Fellow challengers Kenneth L. Leggett Jr. received 171 votes, or 26.6%, while Danny Crafton Jr. received 34 votes, or 5.3%. Redden assumes the position held by Michael Hart, who resigned in June to assume duties as city administrator.
U.S. Senate race
Local voters, like a majority of the state’s voters, granted U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe his fifth term in the U.S. Senate, a seat he first won in 1994 during a special election. The Republican collected 7,282 votes, or 64.2% of the vote. A former Tulsa mayor, the 85-year-old served in the U.S. Army, the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma Senate. He served in the U.S. House from 1987 until his election to the U.S. Senate in 1994.
He defeated 30-year-old Democrat challenger Abby Broyles — an Oklahoma attorney and award-winning television journalist who collected 3,282 votes, or 28.9% — as well as three additional third-party challengers.
Corporation Commission
Voters overwhelmingly approved Republican Todd Hiett’s bid to retain his panel chairman seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates Oklahoma’s oil and gas drilling, utilities and telephone companies. Hiett garnered 8,540, or 80.5%, of the vote. His lone challenger, Libertarian Party nominee Todd Hagopian, collected 2,065 votes, or just 19.4%.
State questions
Local voters overwhelmingly struck down both state questions on the ballot; the questions also failed statewide.
Voters cast 7,988 votes, or 71.9%, against State Question No. 805, while just 3,120 votes, or 28%, were in favor of it. If it had been approved, individuals convicted of a nonviolent felony and with no previous violent felony convictions would not have been given special sentences for repeat offenses.
State Question No. 814 — which would have shifted around tobacco-related monies to better secure matching federal funds for the state’s recently expanded Medicaid program if passed — was struck down by 6,889 no votes, or 62.9%, to 4,056 yes votes, or 37%.
