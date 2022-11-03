MIAMI, Okla. — A state representative position and an Ottawa County commission seat are up for grabs when voters head to the polls Tuesday.
COUNTY COMMISSION
District 2
For the Ottawa County Commission District 2 seat, incumbent Larry McElhaney, a Republican from Wyandotte, is being challenged by Democrat candidate Cody Brecheisen.
Former Commissioner Steve Chasteen informed Oklahoma Gov. Stitt on April 19 that he was resigning from the elected position to focus more time on both his health and family. McElhaney was named acting county commissioner and completed Chasteen’s remaining term. The term expires in 2024.
District 2 covers 500 square miles and includes Wyandotte and portions of Peoria and Miami. The commission serves as the chief administrative office of the county, tasked with, among other duties, maintaining and constructing county roads and bridges, and overseeing the county’s budget.
• Brecheisen, 44, of Wyandotte, has nearly 20 years of experience in heavy equipment operation. He graduated from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College with an associate degree and studied business/education at Oklahoma State University.
STATE HOUSE
District 7
In the state House of Representative District 7 race, incumbent Steve Bashore, a Republican from Miami, will face Democrat challenger Jason Spence.
• Bashore, the former general manager of Miami-based Buffalo Run Casino and Resort, was elected to the state House of Representatives in November 2020. He currently serves as the vice chair of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee for Finance-Revenue and Taxation. He is also a member of the Business and Commerce, Judiciary–Civil, and Transportation committees. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Oklahoma State University-Stillwater, and three master’s degrees from three universities.
• Spence, 45, of Miami, has a professional customer service background.
