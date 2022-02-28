Today, as Yellowstone celebrates its 150th birthday, let’s recognize a few of our own national park firsts. And then a few of our national park opportunities.
Yellowstone was set aside on March 1, 1872, “for the benefit and enjoyment of the people” — the nation’s and the world’s first national park.
But did you know George Washington Carver National Monument was a first as well? Dedicated soon after Carver died in 1943, it was the first national monument to honor an African American and the first to honor someone who was not a president.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways was another first, setting aside the Jack’s Fork and part of the Current as the nation’s first federally protected rivers. The Buffalo National River in Arkansas was the country’s first national river, protected March 1, 1972. These were new types of parks created by new types of legislation.
The National Park Service, which wasn’t created until 1916, does an amazing job as the steward of these sites, protecting and telling their story. Other park units in the region are Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield and Pea Ridge National Military Park — two of the best preserved and most authentic Civil War battlefields in the nation — as well as Fort Scott National Historic Site. We also have a National Historic Trail that passes through Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, the Trail of Tears.
But there is more opportunity.
Newtonia tells the story of two Civil War battles, and would make a great addition to the National Park Service, something that U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is advocating.
There are also proposals to make Route 66 — John Steinbeck’s Mother Road, America’s Main Street — part of the National Trails System, overseen by the National Park Service. That’s a no-brainer given the highway’s 2,400 miles of cultural, historic and economic impact, but we have favored going further: We think there should be a Route 66 National Park, a linear park to fit historian and author Michael Wallis’ characterization of Route 66 as a “linear village.”
Each state could tell a different aspect of the story. In Oklahoma, for example, the focus could be on Route 66 as the Mother Road, the route of “refugees from dust and shrinking land, from the thunder of tractors and shrinking ownership,” as John Steinbeck wrote. Missouri, perhaps, would tell the story of Route 66 after World War II — the lure of the open road, the highway of optimism and adventure, the highway of Bobby Troup singing about St. Louis and Joplin.
Route 66 is a big story, a national story, and we think National Park designation is the best way to preserve that story for future generations.
Perhaps there will be more new opportunities to further protect our Ozark rivers.
Writer and conservationist Wallace Stegner said, “The national parks are the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic. They reflect us at our best ...”
We agree.
We encourage everyone to get out to their parks this year, in honor of the anniversaries.
