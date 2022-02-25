Missouri voters, we urge you to heed the words of John Danforth. He believes Missouri politics are too polarized. Both sides. So do we.
Some readers, no doubt, will brush aside his words, but consider this: Danforth was first elected to statewide office in 1968 — decades before many of the divisive voices in politics today were even born. He represents an earlier generation of politicians who understood values such as civility, listening and uniting.
He was, in fact, the first Republican elected to statewide office in Missouri in decades, and built the state’s Republican Party, bringing along the likes of Kit Bond, John Ashcroft, Clarence Thomas and others. He served in the U.S. Senate for three terms and is a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. In short, he has unmatched political bona fides.
Danforth recently commissioned a poll of 800 likely voters in the general election and found that 83% agreed that American politics is too toxic and they want their next U.S. senator to be someone who can build bridges, find agreement on difficult issues. We weren’t part of the poll, but add our voices to the total.
“The poll shows that people overwhelmingly think the two parties don’t represent them,” Danforth told the Kansas City Star. “They represent people who are the strong believers, who vote in the primary elections where everything is determined, but they don’t represent them.”
Does anyone disagree with his assessment?
How we got here is a big question. Blame the level of money it takes to engage in national or even statewide races today, which push candidates into the arms of billionaire megadonors, meaning they are listening to them rather than engaging with voters. Blame uncivil social media, which lets people be heard but does not require that they listen, and does not connect them with genuine debate, argument or even require so much as a conversation. Blame a primary system that drives candidates to extremes, rather than the center.
Danforth believes a centrist Republican running as an independent would find a lot of support in Missouri.
An ideal candidate, Danforth told the Missouri Independent, would be someone who recognizes the most important value would be someone “who believes in the basic message, and the basic message is that the project of America is to hold ourselves together, and the two parties intentionally are tearing us apart. This is our opportunity for Americans to come together regardless of party.”
Missourians face many critical races this year, for U.S. Senate, and for House seats.
We urge voters to find those candidates who have the ability to listen, to be civil, to connect with Missourians, and to connect them with each other, rather than build their success on division.
“So much depends on touching the better angels of our nature, and that is what the campaign would be about,” Danforth said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.