We take one day a week to express our gratitude for all the fantastic things volunteers and others are doing in the area that keep us hopping all weekend long.
A great many things continue happening in the area, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t recognize not just those 1,600 runners, but also the hundreds of volunteers who turned out to make last weekend’s Joplin Memorial Run such a success.
Michelle Hafle spoke for many when she told us: “I absolutely love the spirit and passion of the racers and everybody that is involved in putting together the event, and their reverence for the people who were lost. It’s a great cause that touches my heart. ...”
The weather was great and this year’s race was another success.
Well done!
On Saturday, there was another great event, this one for hundreds of area children — again, aided by countless volunteers — at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, where they held the annual Kids Fishing Day. And again, the weather was great.
The event is put on twice a year by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the park staff, and every time they do a fantastic job. It’s a lot fun, even if you don’t fish, with all the programs and activities.
Let’s hope the weather holds one more time, as next weekend, the Battle of Carthage Inc., the city of Carthage, Vision Carthage and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce will host a Civil War reenactment to mark the 160th anniversary of the Civil War battle.
That battle was fought July 5, 1861, but the pandemic forced the reenactment’s postponement last year, organizer Steve Cottrell told us.
“This one will be at the Civil War Ranch and Arena ... north of Carthage at 11831 Civil War Road. We’ve done it out there a couple of times in the past, and it’s really perfect for doing that. The public will have a great viewing area, and the reenactors will have a wonderful field on which to portray the battle.”
This year’s event will include vendors and displays on another key part of the original battlefield, the Carthage square.
After that, we will get into Memorial Day weekend, and in anticipation of that, we’d also like to express appreciation for the hundreds more volunteers around the region who are busy cleaning and preparing cemeteries.
Our thanks to the all these organizers, volunteers, participants and everyone who keeps our calendars full with great events that also have become economic engines for many of our communities.
