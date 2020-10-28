Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.