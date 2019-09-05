In recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Ozark Center will host a free event Friday to help the community remember those who have died by suicide and connect with resources that can help survivors and others with suicidal ideation.
The event, called "Break the Code of Silence," will begin with a memorial balloon launch in memory of the 54 people who died by suicide in Southwest Missouri in 2017, said Debbie Fitzgerald, director of crisis services for Ozark Center.
That will be followed by a session of QPR (question, persuade, refer) training for adults and a question-and-answer period with Ozark Center staff. Free, private and confidential depression screenings also will be offered.
"Anytime anyone dies by suicide, it's tragic because suicide is preventable and treatment works," Fitzgerald said. "We just need to get people help when they need it the most."
Across the U.S., someone dies by suicide every 11.2 minutes, according to the American Association of Suicidology. Research suggests that for each death by suicide, approximately 147 others are affected in some way, with more than six of those experiencing a major life disruption as a result, the association said.
Suicide ranks as the 10th leading cause of death across the country, the association said. Although Southwest Missouri saw a spate of teenage suicides in recent years, middle-aged adults, those between the ages of 45 and 64, are most at risk, Fitzgerald said.
Members of the LGBT community also are at a higher risk of suicide — not because of their sexual orientation, but because they are more likely than their peers to be rejected by friends or family for coming out, she said.
"There still remains so much silence about the topic of suicide, and we need to talk about it and tell people that we know treatment works, there is help, there is hope, and we can do something about this," she said. "We can support one another as a community."
Sept. 10 is recognized annually as World Suicide Prevention Day. The theme for 2019 is "Working Together to Prevent Suicide."
For those experiencing an immediate crisis, call the Ozark Center crisis line at 417-347-7720 or 800-247-0661 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For the Ozark Center messaging service, text REGISTER to 720-789-8695.
