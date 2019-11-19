LAMAR, Mo. — Freeman Health System held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to mark the renovation of Ozark Center's Lamar Clinic and the expansion of services offered there.
Ozark Center is the behavioral health arm of Freeman.
Counselors will now offer outpatient services for children, adolescents and families as well as case management in Lamar. Substance abuse services also will expand to include additional medicine, psychiatric services and adult mental health counseling.
The Ozark Center's Lamar Clinic is at 307 W. 11th St. in a building known as Lamar Neighborhood Care, near the the Freeman Lamar Family Care office.
“We’re excited about the expansion in Lamar because it will improve health outcomes for our neighbors in the Barton County area,” Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO, said in a statement.
Baker also said that by having both offices in the same building, it will allow for better integration of mental and physical health care.
Ozark Center Lamar provides psychological and counseling services, including mental health evaluations, family therapy, couples counseling and individual counseling. Outpatient psychiatric services at Ozark Center Lamar include diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mental and emotional issues, mental health evaluations, medication management and mental health and substance abuse counseling.
State Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, said in a statement that the expansion comes at a critical time, as suicide is the second leading cause of death for middle school and high school students.
