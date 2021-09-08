The lives of the 36 area Southwest Missourians who died by suicide were remembered with a memorial boat launch Wednesday in which colorful plastic vessels of all shapes and sizes were released into a pond at Ozark Center's Hope Spring building in Joplin.
The 36 individuals were from Jasper, Barton, McDonald and Newton counties. September marks National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Friday is World Suicide Prevention Day. Participants say the month is a time to raise awareness, connect others with treatment and dispel the stigma surrounding suicide.
The memorial set afloat by Ozark Center staff Wednesday morning also symbolized the impact people can have by being someone’s anchor or lifeboat in an effort to prevent suicides.
“I think prevention is all about education,” said Vicky Meiseler, chief administrative officer of Ozark Center. “We can educate people on the signs and symptoms, what to be aware of because there might be a chance that they could intervene and stop a suicide from happening.”
Debbie Fitzgerald, Ozark Center’s director of crisis services, said the center has been involved with suicide prevention and awareness since 2006 and offering special training sessions for those in the community for free.
“As humans, it should make us uncomfortable when someone says, ‘I’m thinking about checking out, leaving or taking my own life.’ That’s a normal reaction, but what we know, even though suicide (in the U.S.) has increased 35% since 1999, is that treatment has gotten better. We know how to prescribe antidepressants, mood stabilizers and medications for insomnia. We also have great evidence-based therapies where you just talk to someone and you can recover.”
Before the boat launch, Ozark Center held an online suicide prevention event, with the theme “Be Someone’s Lifeboat,” that discussed how to communicate about suicide, look for warning signs and persuade the individual to seek help. Anyone can be an advocate for suicide prevention.
Fitzgerald works on the Missouri Suicide Prevention Network throughout the state, a committee aimed to lead statewide suicide prevention efforts.
“Suicide is the most preventable leading cause of death,” Fitzgerald said. “We do know how to do things to prevent suicide if we can catch people in the moment when they’re feeling suicidal.”
The one-hour training course followed the Question Persuade Refer program, which teaches people how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to apply steps that can save lives. The QPR Institute offers specialized training for law enforcement, first responders, health care workers and more.
Missouri data
Overall, suicide was the ninth-leading cause of death for Missouri residents in 2020 with 1,120 deaths — far exceeding the number of deaths from motor vehicle accidents and homicides, according to the Missouri Suicide Prevention Network.
Stephen McCullough, Urgent Behavioral Solutions program director at Ozark Center, said suicide among veterans or active military members in Missouri is nearly three times higher than the U.S. general population. The highest suicide rates were among young veterans, he said.
“When you’re looking at day-to-day, there’s about one suicide every 11 minutes, or about 130 suicides per day,” McCullough said. “We do have a subset of people who are in the armed forces, whether they are active military personnel or veterans, that have the highest suicide risk amongst themselves, usually having 20 to 23 suicides per day.”
Rural suicide rates are slightly higher than urban areas, and most suicides are committed by white, male Missourians.
“Male suicides rank nearly four times higher (than among women in the U.S.),” Fitzgerald said. “For every one female dead by suicide, there will be four men deceased by suicide. In Missouri, who is dying by suicide as far as race? Caucasians.”
Knowing the signs
McCullough said often times, suicide is impulsive, particularly among youth. The risk of suicide is even higher when an upset person in a crisis has easy accessibility to firearms and alcohol/drugs.
“We can do more for a suicide crisis than we can for someone having a stroke or a heart attack,” he said. “All we have to do is know those warning signs, engage them and be willing to have that conversation. It starts with asking the question.”
Direct verbal clues to look for include, “I wish I were dead,” or indirect verbal clues like, “My family would be better off without me” or “Pretty soon you won’t have to worry about me.” There’s also behavioral clues that can occur such as depression, moodiness, hopelessness, giving away prized possessions, drug or alcohol relapse after a period of recovery, or putting personal affairs in order.
“If you see clues and signs that we’ve talked about today, definitely take them seriously,” Fitzgerald said. “The more you see, the greater the risk. Take all signs seriously because you cannot go from being suicidal to being suddenly OK two hours later.”
Questions to ask someone struggling with suicidal thoughts can include direct or indirect approaches, such as “Have you been unhappy lately?” or “Have you been so unhappy lately that you’ve been thinking about ending your life?”
Ozark Center Crisis Intervention Services offers 24/7 support to people of all ages and backgrounds who are experiencing a personal, emotional or mental health crisis. Individuals can receive private assessments and evaluations through brief phone consultation or counseling, messaging service or face-to-face intervention. For more information, call 417-347-7720.
