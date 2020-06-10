Ozark Center will launch a new program called Recovery Up thanks to a $4 million federal grant from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration, Freeman Health System announced today. Ozark Center is the behavioral health branch of Freeman.
“This funding will support an assisted outpatient treatment program that works with the courts to allow individuals involved with the criminal justice system to obtain treatment while continuing to live in the community and their homes,” said Vicky Mieseler, chief administrative officer of Ozark Center, in a statement.
Each year, Recovery Up will serve 25 adults who have mental illness or co-occurring disorders and are at a high risk for recidivism in the criminal justice system, Mieseler said. Participants will be screened and assessed for trauma and psychiatric medication management, while efforts also will be focused on housing, employment and education.
Recovery Up will be a partnership among Ozark Center, the Jasper County courts system and the University of Missouri-St. Louis' Missouri Institute of Mental Health. The four-year grant will essentially double Ozark Center's existing treatment capacity.
