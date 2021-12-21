Vicky Mieseler, administrative officer for the Ozark Center, an entity of Freeman Health System, has been appointed to the Missouri Commission on Autism Spectrum Disorders.
The commission is charged with reviewing existing resources, initiatives and funding; identifying unmet needs or gaps in service or service areas; and creating recommendations for system improvements, including policy, programs, legislation and funding. It was formed in 2008 to advise and make recommendations to the governor and state agencies on matters relating to autism spectrum disorder, including health care, education, and other adult and adolescent services.
“Missouri has a strong history of advocacy on behalf of persons with autism,” said Mieseler, who is a nationally certified and licensed psychologist with more than 30 years of experience in behavioral health. “The re-engagement of this commission is another example of the state’s willingness to improve the lives of individuals living with autism spectrum disorders.”
As part of the commission, Mieseler will help develop the Autism Roadmap for Missouri, which will discuss best practices for care and services within health care, education, vocational support and community resources, and highlight opportunities for improvement of those areas.
“I am looking forward to bringing a new perspective to the mission of the commission by offering my years of experience in the field of autism and helping create an Autism Roadmap for Missouri that encompasses services across the lifespan of people living with an autism spectrum disorder,” she said. “It will be especially important to provide service experiences from a rural community.”
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 1 in 44 Americans 8 and older have been diagnosed with autism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.