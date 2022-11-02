It's not often when you can catch him speechless, but Wednesday’s ceremony where a gym was named after him was one of those days for Charlie King.
“I hope that the name on this facility will also represent the names of so many who have passed and have been such a special part in inspiring me to remain on the board and do what I can do,” the 91-year-old Joplin resident said.
“I feel like a fence post standing out in the field, doing nothing but keeping the wire tight. I think other members of the board of directors, presently and hopefully in the future, will realize that it’s very important to keep a tight rein on the objectives of the Big Brothers campus."
The gym at Ozark Center Turnaround Ranch was named the Charlie King Recreational Facility in a ceremony Wednesday to recognize his longtime support. He has served on the board of Big Brothers and Turnaround Ranch for over six decades. He said he doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.
“It’s about the kids and not just any kids, but especially kids at risk,” King said. “That has been the whole mission of this work from the very beginning, and I’ve served in many different capacities throughout the years. I’m so grateful that Ozark Center was able to come alongside and is going to carry on the mission.”
Turnaround Ranch is a transitional youth housing center located on 20 acres west of Joplin. It provides 24-hour care to those ages 13 to 18 who are experiencing emotional challenges. The campus includes six cottages, a school, the gym, a family life center and outdoor recreation areas.
Officials thanked King for his passion helping at-risk youths. Ozark Center gave King an engraved clock.
“The best way to describe Charlie is a man who loves God, his family, his country and his community,” said Wes Ogden, Big Brothers chairman, in a statement. “Charlie lives to make a difference.”
King, a Navy veteran, flight instructor and machinist, was a teacher at Franklin Technology Center in Joplin.
Family members were present, including his wife of 72 years, Marylyn, as well as their two children, Jeff King and Vicki Earhart. His grandchildren traveled from around the globe to attend.
Earhart said she greatly appreciated the honor that has been bestowed on her family.
“It’s a blessing to see your family be appreciative of their grandfather and fly in from all over — from Houston, North Carolina and even Africa — our granddaughter has been down there on a mission trip for three months, and she was excited to come home to see this honor,” she said. “Thank you for honoring him. He’s a wonderful parent, and I’m thankful for our legacy to go on with our family.”
Jeff King said he couldn’t believe his father has been involved with the youth center for nearly 65 years.
“That was amazing to me because I knew that he had been a part of it all of my life, but I didn’t know just how long it had been,” he said. “As a father, he was busy and always working on something, but it doesn’t mean that he wasn’t available or there. He was always able to do a balance of work and home.”
Big Brothers leased the property for three decades to Ozark Center before selling it to Ozark Center in July 2021. Ozark Center kicked off a groundbreaking ceremony last spring to construct three cottages on the grounds that will replace three existing cottages that were built in the 1950s.
“I want to give a huge thank you to the Big Brothers board of directors, Charlie and others who saw the vision that we have to create new living quarters for the children who reside here,” said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center’s chief administrative officer. “Cottage No. 1, the walls are up and the roof is up.”
The new cottages will offer private bedrooms for 12 residents. The goal is to have the cottages ready by early next year.
