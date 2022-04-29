Sergei Golovin, who leads the Christian Center for Science and Apologetics in Ukraine, visited Ozark Christian College on Friday to share details about the Russian invasion and how to support the citizens of Ukraine during the war.
The Christian Center for Science and Apologetics started in the 1990s as a family ministry of Sergei and Olga Golovin in Simferopol, Ukraine. The ministry trains apologists about Christ with the goal of developing a network of ministries in all former Soviet countries. It currently has a presence across eight time zones in 12 post-communist countries.
Golovin also serves as the regional director of Good News Productions, International in Ukraine. GNPI is a Joplin-based Christian media company that creates what it describes as relevant media to proclaim the good news of Christ and empower followers to do the same.
“We develop a lot of resources for training people, especially in the restricted areas where people cannot go to formal status or can be arrested for carrying Christian books with them,” said Golovin. “Our main focus is former Soviet Union.”
Golovin shared what he had seen on the ground during the Ukraine war before he left the country.
“My wife and I were staying at the office, but then Russian troops were trying to surrender Kyiv, their army was coming just 10 miles from our office, and then we were commanded to leave now,” said Golovin. “We packed in two hours — me, my wife, our daughter and the dog. We went over to Poland and we were provided a safe way out.”
GNPI was founded in Africa in 1969 by a Carthage couple, Ziden and Helen Nutt, who both graduated from Ozark Christian College. GNPI research and production center was built and dedicated in Joplin in 1976. Today, GNPI has an international network including 25 regional centers and Nomad teams in 16 countries.
The center “was started by two of our graduates with a headquarters across the creek and regional centers all around the world and in Ukraine,” said Matt Proctor, president of OCC.
Proctor said they’ve been familiar with Golovin’s ministry for several years, and he’s visited campus in the past. Proctor said it was a great opportunity to hear a firsthand account of what’s occurring in Ukraine and join with him in praying for the many people who are suffering.
Ukraine update
More than five million refugees have left Ukraine, with a mass majority being women and children, since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, the United Nations refugee agency reported last week.
Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million, and U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi says the conflict has displaced more than 7 million people within Ukraine along with the 5.03 million who had left as of April 20. According to the agency, another 13 million people are believed to be trapped in the war-affected areas of Ukraine.
Golovin said over 2 million Ukranians have fled to Poland. They are eligible for national ID numbers that entitle them to work, to free health care, schooling and bonuses for families with children.
Although many have stayed there, an unknown number have traveled on to other countries.
“Children are selling their toys on the street to raise money to help Ukraine,” Golovin said. “Among all of the countries that are helping Ukraine, the United States has provided five times more resources than all of the other countries put together. and we highly appreciate all of these efforts, but there are a lot of specific needs.”
Farther south, Hungary has emerged as a major transit point for Ukrainian refugees. Out of more than 465,000 who arrived, some 16,400 have applied for protected status, meaning they want to stay. Many are members of the ethnic Hungarian minority in Ukraine.
Hungary’s government says it has provided around $8.7 million to several charitable organizations and is giving subsidies to companies that employ Ukrainians granted asylum.
In March, a non-governmental organization, Migration Aid, rented an entire five-story building in Budapest, a former workers’ hostel, to provide temporary accommodation for people escaping the war in Ukraine. It has helped some 4,000 refugees so far.
“Infrastructure is destroyed, families are destroyed and many people are lost,” said Golovin. “It’s going to take a long time to rebuild.”
To donate to GNPI’s Ukraine relief fund, visit www.gnpi.org/donate.
