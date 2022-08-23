Ozarks Food Harvest said Tuesday that it provided 20 million meals in the past year through its network of community and faith-based charities across a third of Missouri, including Joplin and Southwest Missouri.
From July 2021 to June 2022, the food bank increased distribution throughout its 28-county service area with its Mobile Food Pantry program, drive-thru food pantries and Mobile Produce Pantry.
Springfield-based Ozarks Food Harvest also awarded $1 million in grants to help sustain and expand hunger-relief efforts across Southwest Missouri.
More than 900,000 meals were distributed through Mobile Food Pantries to help feed more than 50,000 individuals facing hunger across the Ozarks. The Food Bank also spent more than $2.5 million in food purchases.
In total, Ozarks Food Harvest has distributed more than 23 million pounds of food, including 4.2 million pounds of fresh produce.
“Even as many people return to work, the demand is still high for food assistance in Southwest Missouri," Tommy Wohlgemuth, CFO and COO at SGC Foodservice in Springfield, and Ozarks Food Harvest’s outgoing board president, said in a statement. "The board recognizes that further investments in our community will be necessary to get families on the road to recovery.”
Ozarks Food Harvest’s Retail Pick-Up Program had a record-breaking year by rescuing 7 million pounds of edible food from being wasted. The program coordinates pick-ups of food donations like fresh produce, frozen meat and dairy from more than 140 grocers every week.
According to Ozarks Food Harvest, 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults face hunger in Southwest Missouri, meaning they are unsure where their next meal will come from. Through its network of 270 charities, Ozarks Food Harvest serves 50,000 unduplicated children, families and seniors each month.
