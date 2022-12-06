Spirits were bright Tuesday night at the Joplin Christmas parade as more than 100 entries, many reflecting the "Christmas in Candy-Land" theme with lighted decorations, entertained families that lined Main Street for blocks to take in the festive occasion.
The parade opened with a tribute to the two officers whose lives were lost March 8 when they were shot by a man they detained in the parking lot of a shopping center after a trouble call at a clothing store.
The late Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed were remembered as their families rode in police vehicles leading the parade. The tribute to them and the community's first responders continued with the procession featuring the Joplin Fire Department Honor Guard and the parade's grand marshal, police Chief Sloan Rowland, as well as METS Ambulance and the Duenweg Fire Department.
The parade mixed all the ingredients that brothers Noam and Noah Miller, ages 6 and 10, respectively, wanted for the night. First, they were eager to get candy, Noah said. Noam wanted to see an Army truck and the boys also wanted to see a firetruck like the one their father, Stephen Miller, drives for the Joplin Fire Department out of Station No. 5.
Many parade revelers, like the Miller brothers, came prepared to savor the parade comfortably by bringing chairs, blankets, food and drinks.
The family of Sunday Walton even brought games and hot chocolate.
"We're very excited about the parade," Walton said. "We're normally in it with the post office (where she works), but this year we're getting to sit down and watch it. We're excited to see all the floats."
The event was intended to please all the families who gathered along the street to do just like the Waltons and Millers.
"We're really excited at Freeman Health System to be sponsoring the 52nd annual Christmas parade," said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman. "And we have more entries this year than we have had in a very long time. We have over 105 entries, five marching bands, and there's a great variety. I think people are really ready to get back out after COVID-19 and celebrate the holidays in style. And the best way to kick off the holiday is with the Joplin Christmas parade."
The Freeman parade organizers were expecting a record crowd at the parade after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
"We know that people have their certain spots along Main Street that they gravitate to each year, and so people have already gone to their spots and they are anxiously awaiting the beginning of the parade," Baker said. "You can feel the holiday spirit here tonight."
As the lineup from 26th Street to 15th Street on Main Street began before 5 p.m. and participants decked out their entries, the crew of Kellison Academy of Martial Arts and Fitness Kickboxing added the final decorations to their Gingerbread Ninja themed float.
A cloudy drizzle that turned to mist did not deter the 20 boisterous academy students from having a good time as they prepared to get underway on their Candy-Land board game-themed float, said Brandy Mann of the academy. Her daughter, Addy Mann, an 11-year-old double gold junior Olympic medalist in the sport, said, "I am feeling very cold and I also am very excited" about the parade. "I hope everybody likes them," she said of the themed entries.
Winners will be announced Wednesday, a Freeman spokesman said.
