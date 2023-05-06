Joplin’s parks director is calling on all community members who enjoy water sports to consider working this summer as a lifeguard.
Only 14 applications have been received for lifeguard positions so far. A staff of 90 would be needed to operate both Schifferdecker and Cunningham pools.
“Lifeguards are essential workers in the parks and recreation field and to the community,” said Director Paul Bloomberg. “Without them, we can’t open a pool, and we don’t want that to happen, and I’m sure the citizens don’t either.”
The planned opening of pools this year is June 2 because schools don’t dismiss until May 26, the day before Memorial Day weekend, which has been the traditional pools opening date in past years. A Memorial Day weekend opening would not have allowed enough time to train lifeguards, officials said.
Lifeguard availability has been a challenge for several years.
Last season, there weren’t enough to fully open Schifferdecker at the usual start of the swim season Memorial Day weekend. The basic pool was opened with available staffing and, as hiring continued, the Lazy River was opened a few weeks later.
The safety standard for public pools is to have enough staff so that all zones are covered, and if a swimmer gets into trouble, they can be reached by a rescuer in a specific amount of time.
“We must ensure that we have enough guards on the deck to reach them in a very quick time,” Bloomberg said. “That drives up the number of guards needed. Safety is always the top priority, and we can’t open any of the pools unless we have the lifeguards.”
Bloomberg said people of any age who like to swim could consider lifeguarding, as well as teenagers.
“We need to think about it as a summer job that benefits many people,” Bloomberg said. “Former lifeguards or those who enjoy water sports and have time to give can earn a little extra spending money. Just working some hours during the week would help boost our guard numbers so we can open pools this season.”
In addition to offering summer fun, Joplin pools provide swim lessons for about 400 children each year. Summer day camps bring classes of youngsters to the pool at least once a week and families have swim parties.
“Pools are a great gathering place and provide fun recreational options throughout the summer,” Bloomberg said. “We really are trying to provide that for our community, but without more people applying to work as a lifeguard, I’m afraid of what this summer will look like.”
Lifeguards are paid $10.71 per hour for the first year. Those who return in subsequent years receive a pay increase.
“In the past, we’ve had lifeguards work for us for five or six years, but that’s not the case anymore,” Bloomberg said. “They either have additional school commitments or seek other job opportunities that can offer higher pay. This makes our planning difficult because we aren’t sure of the number of guards we’ll have for the summer. This year is more of a challenge because many businesses are hiring and can pay more than a municipal pool job can.”
The parks department offers pool jobs on flexible schedules and can work the schedules around other commitments.
Work to ready the pools for the season has already been done and the city plans for them to be opened if enough lifeguards are available.
Want to learn more?
Anyone interested in applying as a lifeguard or getting more information about the job may contact the city’s human resources department on the first floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St., or online at www.joplinmo.org/jobs. Applicants need to be 16 years of age by the first day on the job.
