Missouri governor says speech venue change disrespected him

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

 Jeff Roberson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has directed the state’s attorney general to investigate natural gas price gouging during the bitter cold weather.

Speaking during his weekly media briefing on Thursday, Parson said the state will not tolerate “any effort to price-gouge or take advantage of customers.” He encouraged any Missourian with concerns to call the attorney general's consumer complaint hotline at 1-800-392-8222.

Missouri and much of the country have faced extreme cold weather for much of the month. Parson says he worries about the “sticker shock” some residents will face once they get their utility bills. He pledged to use “all resources possible to stop any kind of illegal behavior.”

