A driver whose car plowed into a motorcycle poker run, killing four of the participants and seriously injuring six others, told a state trooper that she had taken antipsychotic medications a couple of hours before the crash.
Theresa L. Manetzke, 51, of Aurora, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in two or more deaths as well as failure to stay on the right side of the road in the collision Saturday morning 3 miles north of Aurora on Missouri Highway 39.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Manetzke was northbound in a Toyota Corolla when her car crossed the centerline and struck five motorcycles that were headed south in the third annual poker run to benefit a toy drive for needy families in Lawrence and Barry counties. Each motorcycle was carrying two people.
Four of the participants — all from Aurora — were pronounced dead at the scene: Kameron L. Hale, 28; James R. Olmsted, 59; Linda D. Anderson, 61; and Kadence Harris, 17.
Those taken to Springfield hospitals by ambulance and medical helicopters with serious injuries were: Darrell J. Trueblood, 37, and Krista D. Trueblood, 30; Cody J. Zielinski and Jessica E. Zielinski, both 35; Jesse W. Clinkingbeard, 54; and a 16-year-old girl whose name has not been released due to her status as a juvenile. Manetzke was also taken to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Manetzke states that she was sitting on the ground next to her vehicle in the ditch when a state trooper approached and she volunteered the information that she had taken "several" antipsychotic meds about 9 a.m. that day. The crash happened at 11:20 a.m.
The trooper wrote in the affidavit that field sobriety tests were performed on her at that time, leading to the trooper's determination that she was "drug-impaired." The affidavit further states that a blood sample was drawn by emergency medical technicians prior to her transport to a hospital by medical helicopter.
A no-bond warrant issued for her arrest in the wake of the crash had yet to be served Monday, according to Lawrence County court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.