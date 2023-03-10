Justice for “Q.”
That’s what Joplin area resident Elizabeth Skow wants for the man she intended to marry.
Skow and her fiance, Ilyas Jabbar Qawishabazz Sr., were so crazy in love they fast-tracked life together.
They started living together just a couple days after they met in March 2021. They did all the things that many new couples do.
She decked out the house and the dining table with streamers, balloons and signs for his birthday, made his favorite meal, and bought him several presents. He brought her flowers every week. They texted or talked on the phone as much as they could when they weren’t together. She made him cards and signs expressing her sentiments. They pledged to marry on the one-year anniversary of the day they met.
But that March wedding, only months away, never came.
One evening, the man who had become the love of Lizzy’s life didn’t call her as he usually did on his night shift dinner break at Simmons Foods in Southwest City. Hours later, she would learn the dreadful reason. He had died in a head-on crash only miles from their Joplin-area home a few minutes after he had left for work.
Qawishabazz, 55, was pronounced dead by a Newton County deputy coroner at the scene of the crash on Missouri Highway 43 at Kapok Drive, just a few miles north of Seneca.
That report indicates the driver and a passenger in the other car were were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Qawishabazz’s southbound vehicle head-on, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s report said.
Although named in the initial report, their names were redacted from a copy of a subsequent accident report sought in open records requests filed by The Joplin Globe regarding the crash and any subsequent investigations.
Officials did not explain the reason for the redaction. The Globe also requested, but did not receive, the results of any blood-alcohol and drug tests taken from those involved in the crash, accident reconstruction reports, and any statements or affidavits submitted by the patrol to any prosecutorial authority who was contacted about the crash. Those can be withheld from the public as investigative records under the Missouri Sunshine Law.
Blood-alcohol and drug tests are standard following a fatality crash in Missouri.
According to reports obtained by Skow in the aftermath of the crash, there were no alcohol or drugs found in testing of Qawishabazz’s body.
Skow held a celebration of life services for Qawishabazz in Joplin. and then she waited, expecting some kind of charges to be filed in connection with his death or some explanation, at least, if charges were not to be filed. She said she wrote letters every month to the prosecutor’s office, but received no response.
Mourning, she said, was made even more agonizing as none of the authorities she approached provided information about the status of the case.
Then she went to the Joplin chapter of the NAACP. That organization contacted the Globe by letter on Nov. 1. They said it had been over a year with no official action taken in connection with Qawishabazz’s death.
“Delaying an arrest to ensure all criminal elements have been met might be understood, but blowing the family off on a legitimate question, ‘Why haven’t charges been filed,’ is unacceptable,” wrote former NAACP President Victor Sly in the letter.
The Newton County prosecutor, Will Lynch, contacted by the Globe, said he had not received any information from an investigative agency seeking charges.
The Globe then began filing open records requests with the Jefferson City headquarters of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which produced little until a patrol employee routed questions to Lt. Eric Brown, assistant director of the patrol’s public information and education division.
Skow, too, was continuing to try to get answers. She filed a complaint recently with the patrol about the lack of action in the case or the failure to provide any information to her or Qawishabazz’s family in Illinois.
He was reared by his aunt, Maurice R. Murphy, of Westchester, Illinois. They were close and he spoke to her by telephone every evening.
“It’s just not making any sense,” she said, that someone could be killed in an accident and then no action is taken or even an explanation given to the family for why criminal charges were not filed.
She was on the phone speaker with her nephew, who considered her his mother, when he took his last breath after the crash, she said.
“When the patrol arrived,” Murphy said, “I spoke to the officer. He was supposed to be the captain in charge” at the accident scene. and then she heard nothing more.
“It doesn’t add up,” Murphy said. “If that had been me, they would have put me in jail. and my son is dead.”
Skow said a trooper came to the house after the accident to tell her that Qawishabass had died but did not hear from him again and was unable to reach him.
When the Globe contacted Brown, he said he would check into the case and respond. He asked that the Globe send him whatever questions the newspaper had about the situation.
Four days later, he told the Globe in an email that the patrol “is actively investigating the crash. Upon completion of the investigation, all reports and evidence will be submitted to the Newton County prosecuting attorney for review.”
At about the same time, Skow said she was told that because of staff changes at the patrol, the case had been on hold and then overlooked.
“I’m so overwhelmed with this,” Skow said this week at finding out the case investigation may finally come to a conclusion.
“He deserved better than being pushed into a corner,” Skow said of Qawishabazz. “It’s been a year and seven months wondering what happened.”
Serita Eldridge, who is now the president of the Joplin chapter of the NAACP, said “I was highly disappointed” with whatever has caused the delay in providing information to the fatality victim’s fiancee and family or completion of the case.
“I am glad they are making information available now. We will be watching to make sure they don’t drop the ball again.”
To the Globe, Brown said, “The investigation is still active. The patrol cannot comment further on this investigation.”
