I was set to introduce the first book in a new cozy mystery series for this review, but then I read “The Lonely Hearts Book Club.” I enjoyed it so much I decided to tell you about both titles.
“Murder at an Irish Castle” by Ellie Brannigan is billed as the beginning of “An Irish Castle Mystery” series. Rayne McGrath runs a successful bridal boutique on Rodeo Drive in Hollywood. Her specialty is designing one-of-a-kind wedding dresses. So how does a California girl end up in an Irish castle?
On her 30th birthday, she and her partner, Landon, are set to lunch with an investment banker and then will hopefully be celebrating at dinner. Landon is her romantic as well as business partner, and she is expecting that partnership will also go to the next level by the end of the evening.
Arriving at her shop, she can’t get in because someone broke something off in the lock. Landon should be there and is not answering his phone. Rushing to his home, she finds it empty — as empty as their bank account. At Landon’s suggestion, all their money went into one account to make the business more attractive to the bank. When the police gain access to her boutique, it is empty as well. Landon took her completed gowns.
Amid the devastation and chaos, Rayne receives a call from Ireland. Her uncle died, and her presence is required at the reading of the will. With no trace of Landon and her mother providing a ticket and vowing to handle things in her absence, Rayne takes the long flight to Dublin.
Transported to Grathton Village by a less-than-cordial Ciara, Rayne is taken directly to the solicitor’s office for the reading of the will. She is shocked to learn that she not only inherited a castle but also has a cousin, Ciara, who expected to be her father’s heir.
Rayne is ready to turn the castle over to Ciara, but the will prevents it — if she sells, all proceeds will go to a church. To inherit any money, Rayne and Ciara must stay one year and somehow turn the castle into a profitable concern. The village, Ciara and the castle staff are depending on Rayne to stay and find a way to bring the castle and the village into the 21st century.
To complicate things further, Ciara is convinced her dad’s death was no accident. So all Rayne has to do is learn how the castle functions, make it profitable to save the village, and create wedding gowns when her shop and customers are thousands of miles away. Oh, and help Ciara find Uncle Nevin’s killer.
This is a murder mystery, so there is a killer waiting to be found, but in this series debut the focus is more on the place and characters than the murder. It will be interesting to see how things work out in the next book.
Lucy Gilmore brings together an unlikely group for her latest novel, “The Lonely Hearts Book Club”: the seemingly meek, self-effacing Sloane; mean and curmudgeonly Arthur; nurturing and empathetic Maisey; kind, self-absorbed Mateo; and quiet, considerate Greg.
Sloane, a librarian at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, is re-shelving items when she first meets Arthur. As he rudely points out, she is blocking his way to Roman history. Arthur is well known by most of the staff, including fellow librarian Mateo, and they scatter whenever he enters. But Sloane, surprisingly, is not intimidated, and in the ensuing conversation — banter from Sloane, insults from Arthur — she earns a little of his respect.
Sloane anticipates his visits each day, even though he can be cruel at times. When he doesn’t show up for several days, she breaks the rules to look up his home address. Discovering he is ill and alone because he throws out or runs off every nurse they send, Sloane is determined to help.
When her decision leads to being fired, she becomes Arthur’s full-time caretaker. Her “job” is to catalog his vast array of books. As a retired literature professor, Arthur has amassed a huge collection stacked haphazardly throughout his home.
Arthur will tolerate Sloane, but Maisey, his neighbor, is another matter. However, Maisey needs someone to care for, and Sloane and Arthur are it. Searching for a way to ensure her place, Maisey tentatively proposes they read “The Remains of the Day” together because there are multiple copies. Sloane loves the idea, and their book club is formed.
Soon Greg, Arthur’s estranged grandson, and Mateo join their club. Then a stranger wants to join, but why and what is his connection to Arthur?
This novel has five narrators as each member of the club tells their own story while moving the narrative along. Enjoyable with good, relatable characters, this is a tale of five lonely people brought together through one cranky man’s love of books.
