A new Joplin city government job classification system and pay plan failed to get the required votes needed Monday night for immediate adoption.
Three council members voted against the plan and five voted in favor of it, but City Attorney Peter Edwards said the measure required a six-vote supermajority because it was proposed as an emergency ordinance.
That doesn’t kill the plan yet.
The city attorney said it means the ordinance will be scheduled for second and third readings and another vote at the council’s next meeting, which is slated for May 15.
City Manager Nick Edwards introduced the measure at the meeting by saying there has been a lot of information discussed previously. The ordinance would adopt a new pay plan that establishes minimum and maximum pay for city positions.
It would cost about $1.4 million to give the raises called for in what is called an internal equity plan, which is different from setting pay scales on market-based comparisons.
There have been three main sticking points that drove disagreement from a minority of the council. One has been that a market study was not conducted to set a pay plan. Some council members have said that was to be done and have asked why it wasn’t.
The consulting firm hired to create the plan, human resources consultant AGH of Wichita, Kansas, formed a team of department leaders to hammer out the pay scales based on a variety of factors that did not involve a market study for any positions.
The city manager had earlier said that time was not taken to do a market study because there had been so much other work to do. Last week he said that because some cities had given large raises during inflation leaps the last two years it might have resulted in a wash on the new pay scale.
Another concern was that the council-appointed finance committee had been assigned to look at sources to pay increased wages that would be sustainable over the long term. They had been working with city staff for months to learn how wages were affecting city employment and employee retention, and the challenges faced by city departments.
That committee, which met as recently as last week, had not yet formed conclusions for a recommendation or report to the council.
A third concern of at least two council members, Phil Stinnett and Kate Spencer, was the wage scales.
Spencer on Monday night repeated that she was concerned about why some employees would only get a $9 a year raise when others would get hundreds or thousands of dollars. The city manager had said that is related to where the person ranks on the pay steps in the plan. Someone who gets a small raise would be near the top of a bracket in the wage plan.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked the city manager his reason for putting the measure on the agenda as an emergency ordinance. That would have allowed it to take effect immediately.
The city manager said it was because the plan had been discussed at length at past council meetings and the recent finance committee meeting.
The new pay plan was needed as quickly as possible to head off losing more employees and to prevent the loss of existing services if jobs could be filled, he said.
Councilman Mark Farnham said he planned to vote against the plan although he recognized the work of city staff in putting together the job descriptions and pay scales.
Spencer said she knows employees are underpaid but that she is concerned about sustainability of funding to keep up the raises in the plan. She also was concerned about the ratings that went into determining where an employee ranked on the steps in the pay plan, such as education levels. She cited the example of a city employee who had a lower level of education but had six certifications to maintain his position and those did not count toward his pay level.
“There are a lot of things in the plan that are good, but these are things I couldn’t get past,” she said.
Stinnett said a number of residents he had spoken with questioned the foundation of the plan.
“There are a few common threads that have come my way. One was not being able to find many people, and this was brought up by several people, that have ever gone through this type of classification,” Stinnett said.
Only three of 13 finance committee members said last week said they had worked any place that used an internal equity type of job classification and pay system. Everyone else indicated they were only familiar with market-based wages.
The city manager had said at past meetings that not all city jobs or job titles can be compared with other cities in a market study and that inflation could throw off the comparisons.
Stinnett said residents asked how the city could justify the right salaries for employees without a market comparison.
Stinnett said he knows that there have been market studies in the past, “but if in fact we adopt this and do a market study and it comes up that you have gone overboard, that bothers me a little bit.”
“We assigned finance committee to look for revenues long-term that are sustainable,” and that report hasn’t come in yet. “I cannot bring myself to say tonight this is the right thing to do.”
Spencer said there was a plan to do a market study every two years “and we have not done it to this point.”
Mayor Doug Lawson said he has voted in the past for several across-the-board raises “and we have taken a lot of flak for across-the-board (raises).”
He said he believes that because the factors to place employees on the proposed pay plan include ratings for leadership, longevity, loyalty to the city of Joplin and responsibility for the job they do, “we have a lot of people paid way under what their responsibilities are.”
He said the city is not going to pay all employees the maximums, “so I would have trouble facing my constituents and my employees if I vote ‘no.’ For the record, I’ll vote ‘yes.’”
The mayor did vote in favor of immediate adoption of the plan, as did Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez, Gary Shaw, Christina Williams and Josh DeTar. Stinnett, Spencer and Farnham voted against its adoption. One council member, Chuck Copple, was absent.
