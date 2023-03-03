Work to keep the Joplin Fire Department’s positions filled is ongoing as the department prepares to open the new Station No. 7 in a few months.
Fire Chief Gerald Ezell told members of Joplin’s finance committee about recruiting and retention for the department and the status of the department’s projects at a meeting Tuesday.
Both the fire department and the city’s police department have had difficulty hiring and retaining staff because of pay levels and other issues.
Over the past 10 years, 73 firefighters left the fire department to work at others where pay was higher or in private sector jobs. In addition there were 27 retirements. During that same time period, the police department saw 163 officers depart for other jobs both in and out of law enforcement, plus 35 who retired.
Ezell said the fire department now has 107 firefighters hired with two more needed to fully staff existing stations and the new station that will open in August or September.
“As far as recruitment goes right now for our department, we have 13 at the Public Sfervice Training Center going through firefighter and EMT training,” Ezell said. “We have some that have a little bit of experience; we have two who have EMT certification already.”
Next the recruits will go through firefighter I and II training.
“We’re two shy, but we will be interviewing people next week” to try to fill those positions, the chief said.
Construction started last fall on the $4.5 million east side fire station located at 6720 E. 30th St., near the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
The station is the last of the original projects that were to be built with the half-cent public safety sales tax that voters approved in 2006. That tax has been used to add more positions in both the fire and police departments and equip those employees, build the Public Safety Training Center, add fire stations and a police substation on the south side of the city, and put up streetlights in some dark areas of the city as crime deterrents.
The tax does not expire. Once projects are completed, there is still funding needed for the police and fire positions.
But with Joplin’s growth since that tax was passed 17 years ago, needs have also grown.
The fire chief said a centrally located fire station is needed to answer calls in the middle of the city and to back up other stations. In addition, two stations need extensive repairs and remodeling. Those are Station No. 3 at 2717 E. Newman Road, and Station No. 5, 3223 Texas Ave.
A resource allocation study of the fire department completed in 2021 recommended the addition of an eighth centrally located station and an increase in fire station engine and ladder crews from three members to four for each truck. Ezell said that number was needed so that two firefighters could enter a structure to do a rescue with two others available to provide help if need be.
That required the addition of 12 positions to the department, which formerly operated with 95 firefighters. Three positions are to be funded with use tax revenue that goes into the public safety sales tax account. In addition, part of that money will go to funding four more positions in the police department.
The finance committee, made up of a group of residents appointed by City Council, are studying issues assigned by the council to provide conclusions and recommendations.
The panel was asked to look at long-term options to fund pay increases for the police and fire departments after Joplin voters in August turned down a ballot measure, Proposition Public Safety. That proposal would have assessed $1 on both property and personal property taxes per $100 assessed value for higher police and fire pay.
Firefighters received pay raises averaging 11.2% in January as the result of a labor agreement reached with city officials.
The new pay scale for firefighters with EMT certifications starts at $36,000 with raises of about $1,000 to $1,200 a year. Fire department drivers/engineers start at $40,525, with raises starting at about $1,200 a year.
Those raises were provided through a combination of sources. City Manager Nick Edwards said last fall that some expenses were cut, a tax increment finance district was retired, and increased sales tax revenue that came from from inflation were to be used to fund public safety raises.
The police department received similar raises through labor negotiations.
Both department leaders have reported that the pay raises and other changes made as the result of resource allocation studies of the departments are bringing in new applicants and helping to fill positions.
