A dip in temperatures can only mean two things — pumpkin-spiced drinks and trees changing colors. It’s the latter that annually captures people’s imaginations.
According to the fall forecast from the Missouri Department of Conservation, numerous trees across Southwest Missouri have begun the “coloring” process. But some of those colors may be stunted or shortened due to this past summer’s drought.
Roughly 75% of Missouri experienced this year’s summer drought, with 35% experiencing “severe to extreme drought conditions,” according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Southwest Missouri was one of these areas hit “exceptionally hard” by the lack of water, which impacted cattle producers and the state’s $93 billon agriculture industry.
The drought has had its way with area trees, said Jon Skinner, community forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“The drought has affected tree colors,” he said. “We are seeing some trees that provide some color or colors later turning directly brown.”
Take the oak tree, for example. These are usually the very last trees in Southwest Missouri to change their colors. They often go “directly to brown, with a few briefly showing yellow or red late in the fall season,” he said. For now, oak trees are “generally green to brown due to drought.”
More importantly, Skinner said, “the stress (from the drought) is more important on long-term tree health. I expect trees to be dying for several years as secondary ailments attack the most weakened trees.”
Regional fall colors
Fall colors usually begin to show in late September in northern Missouri, where the coloring process then slowly bleeds south to the Joplin area. The season’s peak time is usually mid-October. By Halloween, the colors have mostly faded from view and dead leaves are starting to drop from branches.
According to the color forecast, which can be found at www.mdc.mo.gov, “we are seeing yellow showing in hackberry, black walnut, ash, cottonwood, eastern redbud, hickories, and elms,” according to the report.
Persimmon trees and some sugar maple trees are “easing from yellow into orange,” while sassafras trees are visibly showing yellow to orange to red coloring at this time, the forecast stated.
“We are (also) seeing purple on ash, and dogwood and reds on Virginia creeper, and red maples,” the report read.
Where to view
Generally speaking, it’s better to view Southwest Missouri’s fall colors as a landscape — taken in as a whole — to best appreciate the contrast in color and tree shape.
Nature preserves such as the Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area in Christian County or the Branson-based Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area provide ample opportunities.
Closer to home, walking the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center in south Joplin or the more rugged Walter Woods Conservation Area south of Redings Mill, are both highly recommended spots to see changing fall colors firsthand.
Skinner encourages Joplin area residents to get outdoors and enjoy the fall colors as soon as they can, particularly the maples in Carthage during this weekend’s appropriately named Maple Leaf Festival activities.
“Fall is a time of harvest and plenty, historically,” he said. “In my opinion, people — whether involved in farming and gardening — still realize this. The color change provides the signal for this remembering; the color change in combination with cooler temperatures also help people feel better after the hotter temperatures of summer.”
This, he said, “generally results in a happier feeling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.