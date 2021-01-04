PITTSBURG, Kan. — A pedestrian was hospitalized over the weekend after being hit by a Pittsburg police vehicle.
A police patrol car was southbound on Walnut Street in Pittsburg, approaching the intersection at Kansas Street, just before 11 p.m. Thursday when it hit a pedestrian in the road, according to a news release from the police department. A Kansas Highway Patrol report identifies the driver of the police vehicle as Nicholas A. Cook, 24.
The pedestrian was identified as Marco E. Dias, 23. He was taken by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment; city officials said Monday morning that his condition is unknown at this time.
An investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol is underway.
