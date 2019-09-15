A Granby man was killed when he was struck by a motorcycle Saturday night in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on Raccoon Road, about a mile east of Granby, the patrol said.
The patrol said a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Trey J. Millikin, 20, of Granby, lost control and struck Kenneth D. Arehart, 42, a pedestrian. Arehart was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m., the patrol reported.
