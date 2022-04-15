A pedestrian from Rolla died of injuries suffered when a semitruck struck a parked semitruck and then struck him about 7:30 a.m. Friday on the edge of Monett city limits in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Randy D. Hance, 69, was pronounced dead at Cox Monett Hospital about 25 minutes after the crash, the state patrol said. His body was taken to the Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.
The patrol said a semitruck operated by Troy A. Dunlop, 49, of Exeter, was eastbound when it struck a parked Kenworth truck and then struck Hance, who was standing on private property off Chapell Drive in Monett.
• A Miami, Oklahoma, man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 3:25 p.m. Thursday on Apricot Drive, 4 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Kyle W. Ollis, 48, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the patrol said.
Ollis was driving a westbound Subaru Forrester that ran off the road and struck a utility pole and fence before overturning, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 1:15 p.m. Thursday on Route E, 5 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Isaac N. Fry, 24, was taken to Freeman Hospital West, the patrol said.
Fry was driving a westbound GMC Sierra that was struck in the rear by a Oldsmobile Alero driven by a 17-year-old Carthage boy, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, according to the patrol.
