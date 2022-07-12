NEVADA, Mo. — Peerless Products Inc., a manufacturer of commercial windows and doors, recently announced plans for a $3.5 million investment and expansion of its plant in Nevada that it said will create 111 new jobs in the region.
“It’s exciting to see Peerless Products growing in Nevada, and we look forward to the positive impact its success will have on the community,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday in a statement. “Our state’s pro-growth business environment is resulting in investments that make real differences in the lives of Missourians.
The company’s expansion also includes investment in new machinery and equipment, and officials said that renovations of its 220,000-square-foot Nevada plant are underway to update the space for the growth.
“We have expansions in the manufacturing side of things that we have to develop into and this facility is going to give that opportunity,” Jeremiah Richards, innovative solutions director for Peerless, said in a statement. “Western Missouri, eastern Kansas, these are places that have hardworking people that build good quality products. I think over the course of this year, the facility, getting it back up to standards to be a manufacturing plant is the goal, and with that comes certain aspects. Right now, it’s a finished goods facility only. In the next 60 days, we hope to make it somewhat of a raw goods facility.”
Sarah Lero, marketing manager, said hiring and training has begun.
Peerless was founded in Fort Scott, Kansas, in 1952, and has also recently expanded operations there and at its plant in Iola, Kansas.
The company employs about 350 people, including 40 currently working in Nevada.
