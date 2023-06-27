A Pennsylvania man who was stopped on Interstate 44 in Jasper County last month with 80 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday.
Devion K.J. Boykin, 26, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Boykin on May 30 and includes the additional firearms charge.
According to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Boykin was in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Boykin was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer when he was stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on May 28 on Interstate 44 near the overpass of Missouri Highway 37. Boykin, who was driving a vehicle that had been rented to another person, did not have a driver’s license.
An affidavit later filed with a charge against Boykin in U.S. District Court in Springfield states that the trooper could smell a mix of marijuana and deodorizer coming from the Explorer and that Boykin acknowledged that he had “a weed pen” in his possession.
He initially told the trooper he was on the way to Memphis, Tennessee, from Utah, an itinerary that the trooper thought would not normally take one through Missouri on I-44. The rental agreement showed that the Explorer had been rented in Erie, Pennsylvania, and the trooper spotted a large suitcase with the manufacturer’s tags still on it at the back of the vehicle.
When asked what was in the suitcase, Boykin told the trooper that it was not marijuana but also claimed not to know what was in it. He said he was taking the case to St. Louis for someone else.
When the trooper opened the back of the vehicle, he at first found 10 1-pound bags of meth in a Versace bag next to the suitcase. As he unzipped the suitcase, the trooper could hear Boykin telling someone he had called on the phone that there was “a hundred pounds of meth” and a gun in there.
The trooper actually found an additional 70 pounds of meth in the suitcase, for a total of 80 pounds, which Boykin acknowledged he had driven from Erie to Phoenix to pick up and bring back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.