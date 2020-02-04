MIAMI, Okla. — The Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma has canceled its March 7 elections, as all positions have been filled.
Only one candidate filed for each of the elective offices, and each has been declared elected in accordance with the tribe's election ordinance.
Incumbents Hank Downum, Carolyn Ritchey and Mark Davey will retain their seats as treasurer, first councilman and grievance committee member, respectively. Each will serve a term of four years.
