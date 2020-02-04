Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.