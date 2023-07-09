Less than 4% of Kansas’ native perennial prairie grass is still growing today, primarily in the Flint Hills of central Kansas. These lands are rich with healthy soil micronutrients and a lack of degradation.
Wheat researchers at the Land Institute of Salina in Kansas thought, “Why can’t modern agriculture be the same? Why not have a grain that tastes like wheat but mimics prairie grass growth?”
Research technician Lydia Nicholson recently addressed that with attendees of the Kansas Farmers Union farm tour in Wichita.
“For the most part, all the grains that we use are annual grains,” Nicholson said. “These are grains that have fed humanity for centuries, for millennia and they’re really important in a lot of our cultures. They’ve been what we’ve needed for a long time. But there’s a problem with annual grains. It’s that every year you have to till the ground, and that tilling creates soil disturbance and it creates erosion.”
Annual crops overturn soil in the field, making it difficult to retain native Kansan micronutrients and boost soil health. The Land Institute wants to elevate the way grains are grown.
“The way that we’ve thought about creating a solution is by creating perennials,” Nicholson said. “We look to the prairie for inspiration; it’s actually building soil. One main ingredient that the prairie has that these farming systems don’t are perennials. These plants grow the land for years and years and years.”
Using a perennial basis, the team is focused on two central ideas: the domestication of wild perennial plants such as prairie and the perennialization of existing annual crops.
The Land Institute has created Kernza, a cash wheat crop designed to retain nutrients in the soil for longer periods of time.
“Right now, the main drawback with perennial grains is their yield. That’s something that we’re actually seeing a lot of progress on,” Nicholson said. “Right now, I believe Kernza is somewhere around 30% of annual wheat yield. But with the yield declines we’re seeing in wheat, we could see Kernza actually yielding more than wheat by around 2050 or 2075.”
Yield knowledge turns many away from perennial agriculture. Nicholson recommends a soil evaluation of a grower’s land to see where and if Kernza would be a good fit. Over time, the Land Institute is breeding toward higher yield return, but Nicholson said many growers are currently using it for forage and grain as an effective dual-use crop with the added benefit of protecting soil life.
“The key factor of having these long perennial roots is that’s actually protecting the soil,” Nicholson said. “It’s preventing erosion but also helping microbial communities like fungi.”
Perennial agriculture promotes undisturbed soil and feeds large carbon inputs in the ground as compared with its annual crop counterparts. Multiyear crops like Kernza allow roots to grow and deepen, and they can be harvested for up to three years before replanting.
“You harvest it the same way,” Nicholson said. “You use a combine and just leave the remaining biomass there, or if you wanted to harvest the straw for animal bedding, you could do that as well. The part of (Kernza) that survived is their underground biomass so it’s just the roots. You can cut up everything at the top and the plant will be fine and come back the next year.”
After three years, yield starts declining if producers are using Kernza as a cash crop. It will, however, continue to feed biomass to the soil for much longer so long as it isn’t tilled and replaced. Perennial wheat reduces carbon emissions because farm equipment wouldn’t be used during planting season.
While Kernza still a relatively new product, the Land Institute has high hopes for the future. Nicholson said her team’s research is a bit of a throwback to the old prairie days and is where they got their initial inspiration.
“If you go look up ancient wheat species, they actually look a lot more like Kernza. They’re smaller and narrower,” Nicholson said. “Maybe Kernza will look more like that one day. But one of the significant things is that these (annual wheat varieties) took humans multiple millennia. Wheat is about 10,000 years old, and Kernza is about 50 years old. We’ve been able to make a lot of progress.”
Kernza’s main commercial benefits are in its milling use. The perennial varieties produce a higher protein content than fellow wheat competitors.
“It has a lower gluten content but higher protein content,” Nicholson said. “... If you were using rice flour or maybe barley flour, you’re going to make some adjustments to your recipes, but you can use it to make bread and anything that you use wheat for.”
