With the highly anticipated opening of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex just days away, attention has shifted to the concerts that will be performed live inside the 37,000-square-foot facility fronting Seventh Street.
According to Emily Frankoski, executive director of the Joplin arts organization Connect2Culture, 16 concerts will make up the Cornell Center’s inaugural concert season, with the first performance slated for Saturday, Dec. 10, and the last taking place on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Concerts will take place either inside the 435-seat Beshore Performance Hall or the Leggett & Platt Green amphitheater outdoors, capable of seating 1,500 people.
“It is really emotional to think about it because we’ve been working to put this (season) together for more than a year,” Frankoski said. “I’ve been talking to all the agents and negotiating the contracts and really being intentional with what artists we’re bringing to this inaugural season.
“To see it all coming together … is just very exciting to see.”
The Curtains Up Series, first established in 2016, is back but now much beefier, consisting of eight concerts featuring high-quality, nationally touring bands, musicians and groups. Thanks to the new building and the Beshore Performance Hall, Connect2Culture will no longer have to live as “art nomads.”
“We always wanted it to grow and expand and to have several different artists, (but) it was harder to offer more performances because we were always working with other venues and their schedules,” Frankoski said. “Being able to have our own home now, to not have to worry about (a full parking lot or a change in the schedule), it’s just a game-changer for us.”
The first Curtains Up Series concert, featuring the Annie Moses Band, is scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The final concert of the season takes place outdoors at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, when a Beatles tribute band, BritBeat, visits Joplin. Other concerts will include an Irish traditional band, a Broadway vocalist, an improvisation comedy group, and a hip-hop/reggae group.
“We know what’s being offered and what’s not being offered, so it’s always been a focus for (Connect2Culture) to bring in the performing arts that’s not being experienced here — we are always looking to have experiences assortment of different entertainment,” Frankoski said.
Two new musical series of four concerts each will debut in 2022, Frankoski said. The Ignite Series is geared toward families and children, hoping to both educate and inspire them — expect to see a theatrical version of “Call of the Wild” early next year, for example, and a performance of the Grammy-winning Okee Dokee Brothers in early June 2023.
The Cornell Series gives local musicians a sizable platform to showcase their talents to the masses; Joplin’s award-winning pianist Glenda Austin will debut the series Saturday, Dec. 10. Another homegrown act, the indie rock band Me Like Bees, will perform Saturday, May 13, 2023.
“We think there will be something for everyone,” she said.
Tickets to all upcoming Cornell Complex performances are now on sale, and can be purchased through connect2culture.org or over the phone at 417-501-5550, or at the box office inside the Cornell Complex.
Schedule
The schedule of artists in the 2022-’23 Connect2Culture concert series includes the following. Ticket prices and more information are available at connect2culture.org:
• Holiday music from pianist Glenda Austin, Dec. 10, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Holiday music from Annie Moses Band, Dec. 17, Beshore Performance Hall.
• “Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition,” Jan. 21, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Musical “Freedom Flight” presented by Mad River Theatre Works, Jan. 28, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Pianist Steven Spooner, Feb. 10, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Hip-hop artists The Secret Agency, Feb. 14, Beshore Performance Hall.
• “Pride and Prejudice” featuring Aquila Theatre, Feb. 23, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Irish folk band Danu, March 9, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Comedy troupe Second City in “Swipes Right,” March 24, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Singer Jessica Vosk, March 25 and 26, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Hip-hop artists The Reminders, April 7, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Swing and big band from Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys, April 22, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Piano Battle, April 29, Beshore Performance Hall.
• Indie rock band Me Like Bees, May 13, Leggett & Platt Green.
• Folk and roots musicians Okee Dokee Brothers, June 3, Leggett and Platt Green.
• BritBeat Beatles Tribute, June 17, Leggett and Platt Green.
• Dance troupe A’Lante Flamenco, June 24, Beshore Performance Hall.
