SARCOXIE, Mo. — Jasper County sheriff's investigators are hoping to get a person of interest identified in the homicide of a woman discovered deceased Wednesday night at a residence in Sarcoxie.
The sheriff's office said in a news release this morning that the person of interest is believed to have stolen the victim's 2015 Subaru Legacy and may have been on the parking lot of the Kum & Go convenience store at at 2577 High St. in Sarcoxie on Wednesday afternoon.
Becci D. Sanders, 46, was discovered deceased a couple of blocks away from the store at 2755 High St. Her car is gray and bears Missouri license plate VB1Y0E.
Anyone with information about the crime is being asked to call the sheriff's office at 417-358-8177 or 417-624-1601.
