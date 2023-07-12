MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has sentenced a 61-year-old Pierce City man to five years in prison for exposing himself to a school bus full of children.
James L. Anderson pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to 18 counts of sexual misconduct involving children younger than 15 years old in a plea deal calling for the five-year sentence.
Judge David Cole accepted the plea agreement and assessed Anderson five years on each of the counts with the sentences to run concurrently.
Anderson was charged as the result of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department's investigation of information received in February 2023 from an assistant principal at Central Elementary School in Pierce City.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the assistant principal had been approached by two students about a man exposing himself as their school bus passed by his house on East Commercial Street in Pierce City.
A deputy rode the bus Feb. 10 and saw Anderson appear in the window of his residence and expose himself to the children on the bus, according to the affidavit.
