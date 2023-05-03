Pierce City will hold an event Thursday marking the 20th anniversary of a devastating tornado.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:04 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the west end of South Park.
Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs. Hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches will be provided, as will cookies. Participants should bring side dishes and beverages.
Mark Chapman will perform at 6:30 p.m.
The tornado that hit Pierce City was part of a major tornado outbreak that hit Southwest Missouri on May 4, 2003. According to the National Weather Service, supercell thunderstorms produced at least 15 tornadoes that resulted in extensive damage and 25 fatalities throughout the region. Tornadoes hit Carl Junction, Pierce City, Battlefield, Stockton as well as Franklin, Kansas. Several of the tornadoes tracked long distances ranging from 15 to 80 miles, according to NWS, and more than 3000 homes and businesses were damaged by the tornadoes.
