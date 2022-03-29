Pinnacle Bank in Joplin will host a cookout fundraiser to honor local first responders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at 802 S. Main St.
The menu includes burgers and hot dogs. Meals are $5 for the public and free for all area first responders. Attendees do not need to be a Pinnacle Bank customer.
All proceeds will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police to benefit the families of Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, Officer Jake Reed and Officer Rickey Hirshey, with the Joplin Police Department.
Pinnacle Bank will also collect donations for the officers’ families at all Joplin area branches through April 8. Checks can be made out to the Fraternal Order of Police.
